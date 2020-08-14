MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Kyrire Thompson, 1, of New Boston, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at First Baptist of New Boston. Interment, Arkadelphia Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Thompson was born December 12, 2018, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 6, 2020.
Kyrire Thompson
