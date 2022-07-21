Courtesy Kyle Andrew Jones Jul 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Andrew JonesTYLER — Visitation for Kyle Andrew Jones will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Kyle was born January 21, 1974 in Dallas and passed away July 19, 2022 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kyle Andrew Jones Tyler Stewart Family Visitation Dallas Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 7.21.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle WHO WE ARE TMT BIT Promo - Voting Email Contest Qtr Page Email Contest 3x5 4 Gets You MORE Bulletin Trending Topics 'American Idol' finalist, Tyler's Fritz Hager III going on tour this summer Customer-favorite Mexican food truck to open a second in East Texas Tyler meal prep business set to expand to Whitehouse Tyler couple launches unique travel business Tyler Fire Department releases identities of victims in downtown Tyler fire