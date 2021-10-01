Sandra Ann Hayley
Kristen Michelle White
TYLER — Memorial services for Kristen Michelle White, 35, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Kristen was born April 27, 1986 in Tyler and passed away September 25, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed