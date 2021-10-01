Kristen Michelle White
TYLER — Memorial services for Kristen Michelle White, 35, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Kristen was born April 27, 1986 in Tyler and passed away September 25, 2021 in Tyler.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
- Alex Dominguez
“Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.” (John 3:20-21)
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
Capital murder trial of former East Texas nurse accused of killing 4 patients to begin Tuesday
-
Chapel Hill enters contest with Lindale undefeated and ranked No. 4 in the state
-
Security video: Former East Texas nurse charged with murder was in patient's room minutes before complications
-
More than 20 years in the works, Smith County plans for new courthouse
-
Clarkston Elementary offering free American Sign Language classes for East Texas community