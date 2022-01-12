Courtesy Kit Scott Fowler Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kit Scott FowlerMT. VERNON — Services for Kit Fowler, 57 of Mt. Vernon, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Fowler Worship Burial Mt. Vernon Lloyd James Kit Rose Lawn Cemetery Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.12.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “When hard pressed, I cried to the Lord; he brought me into a spacious place. The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” (Psalms 118:5-6) Newspaper Ads Modular Package - Plus Funeral Home Bulletin Trending Topics DPS releases photo of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit-and-run LIST: East Texas school districts cancel classes due to illnesses Community gathers at candlelight prayer for missing 21-year-old father Tyler hospital introduces 24-hour pediatric surgery, ambulatory surgery services and outpatient clinic Community candlelight prayer for missing 21-year-old man set for tonight in downtown Tyler