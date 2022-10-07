Josette Neill McCrary
Kirk Wilke
FLINT — Memorial Services for Kirk Wilke, 53, of Flint, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Kirk was born January 5, 1969 in Plainview and passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 in Tyler.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed