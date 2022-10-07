Courtesy Kirk Wilke Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kirk WilkeFLINT — Memorial Services for Kirk Wilke, 53, of Flint, will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Kirk was born January 5, 1969 in Plainview and passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kirk Wilke Flint Stewart Family Memorial Service Funeral Home Tyler Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.7.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal.” (Isaiah 26:4) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT BlockBuster Package M.Parga Tree Service Breast Cancer Awareness TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 4-5 Tyler man, repeat felon sentenced to 95 years for assault on Smith County deputy East Texas teen sentenced to 8 years in prison for manslaughter after hitting vehicle while trying to 'scare' woman East Texas cold case arrest: Police charge man in 2015 killing Murder suspect accused of killing two men in Cherokee County turns self in