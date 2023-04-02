Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Kim was born July 23, 1982 and died March 28, 2023.
Kimberly Gayle Holt
TYLER — Services for Kimberly Gayle Holt, 40 of Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Bill Allen officiating. Visitation from 10-11 am Monday, one hour prior to service.
