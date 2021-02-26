Kenneth Woods
LARUE — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Kenneth Woods (70), of LaRue, TX., Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11AM, Bethel Cemetery, 7097 FM 315 S., LaRue TX Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, 2pm - 8pm at John R. Harmon Undertaking CO. Tyler TX 75702 Mr. Woods was born September 15,1950 and died February 16,2021

