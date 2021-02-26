Kenneth Woods
LARUE — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. Kenneth Woods (70), of LaRue, TX., Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11AM, Bethel Cemetery, 7097 FM 315 S., LaRue TX Visitation will be held Friday, February 26, 2021, 2pm - 8pm at John R. Harmon Undertaking CO. Tyler TX 75702 Mr. Woods was born September 15,1950 and died February 16,2021
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Anderson Column: Callynth Finney refused to give up on an entire community
-
Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
-
State Rep. Matt Schaefer authors bills to stop executive orders related to mask-wearing