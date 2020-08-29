QUITMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth Ray Boles, 82, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church Quitman. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery, Fannin County. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church Quitman. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mr. Boles was born September 29, 1937, in Fannin County, and died August 25, 2020.
Kenneth Ray Boles
