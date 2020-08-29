Kenneth Ray Boles
 QUITMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth Ray Boles, 82, of Quitman, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church Quitman. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery, Fannin County. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church Quitman. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quitman. Mr. Boles was born September 29, 1937, in Fannin County, and died August 25, 2020.

