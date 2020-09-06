Kenneth Marquis
 FRUITVALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth Marquis, 53, of Fruitvale, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Marquis was born August 15, 1967, in Valdosta, GA, and died September 3, 2020.

