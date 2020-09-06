FRUITVALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth Marquis, 53, of Fruitvale, 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Marquis was born August 15, 1967, in Valdosta, GA, and died September 3, 2020.
Kenneth Marquis
