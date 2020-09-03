TYLER — Funeral Mass is scheduled for Kenneth Marion Luke, 72, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Cathedral in the Immaculate Conception, Tyler. Rosary 5:30 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Luke was born August 12, 1948, in Houma, LA, and died September 2, 2020.
Kenneth Marion Luke
