Kenneth “Kenny” Floyd
ARP — Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Floyd, 68, of Arp, will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Crims Chapel Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mr. Floyd passed away Monday, February. 22, 2021. He was born November. 7, 1952.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville ISD accepts superintendent's resignation
-
Tyler resident addresses Smith County Commissioners court about criminal justice reform
-
Opening doors: How Tyler woman went on lifelong path to help others
-
Dina Laniese Rushing
-
Boys basketball: Chapel Hill eliminated by Kaufman; King's Academy falls in state semifinals