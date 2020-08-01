Kenneth Earl Reynolds
 CEDAR HILL — Funeral services are scheduled for Kenneth Earl Reynolds, 57, of Cedar Hill, 1 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Cottrell Chapel C.M.E. Church. Interment, Cortznes Cemetery . Visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Reynolds was born September 21, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant and died July 27, 2020.

