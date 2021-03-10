Kelly Hepler Hall
TYLER — Services will be held for Kelly Hepler Hall, 49, of Tyler on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. A private interment will be held at Rose Wood Cemetery in Longview.

