Kelly A. Wright
TYLER — A memorial mass for Kelly Ann Wright, 56, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Rosary will be 5:00 p.m. and visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m., February 1, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
