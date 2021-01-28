Keith Anderson
GOOD SPRINGS — Graveside services for Mr. Keith Anderson, 68, of Good Springs, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mr. Anderson passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Overton. He was born February 11, 1952 in Hopkins, Minnesota.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Help needed: Armed robbery in Tyler
-
2 arrested after shooting in Van Zandt County that hospitalized 2 people
-
One of two men who abused special needs child sent to prison
-
Chick-fil-A comes to Lindale with Tyler native as operator, set to employ 120 people
-
High notes: Lindale students selected as Texas All-State Musicians