Keith Anderson
GOOD SPRINGS — Graveside services for Mr. Keith Anderson, 68, of Good Springs, will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Union Grove Cemetery in Troup. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mr. Anderson passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in Overton. He was born February 11, 1952 in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Recommended For You


Tags