Kayla Danae Ash
GRAND SALINE — Services for Kayla Danae Ash(Mings), 27, Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Riverside Mission Church, Grand Saline. Visitation 1 p.m., at the church. Interment will be in Creagleville Cemetery. Mrs. Ash was born August 10, 1993, on Misawa Air Base in Japan and passed away February 9, 2021, on Yakota Air Base in Japan
