Kaye Frances Milligan

Aug 24, 2021

Kaye Frances MilliganWHITEHOUSE — Kaye Frances Milligan, 63, of Whitehouse passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021. Services are pending with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.