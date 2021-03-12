A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, Frankston. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Kay Margaret Gouger
FRANKSTON — Kay Margaret (Reynolds) Gouger was born June 17, 1935 and entered eternal life on March 9, 2021. She was 85 years old.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, Frankston. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, Frankston. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passes away
-
New surgical procedure performed in Tyler cures acid reflux, GERD
-
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings for March 10 to 11
-
Saving a stranger earns Whitehouse brothers the highest honors from the American Red Cross
-
Story and Video: Jacksonville Chick-fil-A customer uses truck door to help police catch suspect