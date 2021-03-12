Kay Margaret Gouger
FRANKSTON — Kay Margaret (Reynolds) Gouger was born June 17, 1935 and entered eternal life on March 9, 2021. She was 85 years old.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, Frankston. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.

Recommended For You