Kathy Mullican
TROUP — Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Burial to follow at Bradford Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed