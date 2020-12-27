LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Kathy K. Gage, 61, of Hallsville, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church. Interment, Pine Springs Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at The Cammack Family - Welch Funeral Home. Arrangements by The Cammack Family - Welch Funeral Home, Longview. Ms. Gage was born August 12, 1959, in Tyler, and died December 23, 2020.
Kathy K. Gage
