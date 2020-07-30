Kathryn Kay Watt
 TATUM — Funeral services are scheduled for Kathryn Kay Watt, 77, of Tatum, 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Tatum United Methodist Church. Interment, Tatum Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Watt was born January 28, 1943, in Lake Charles, LA, and died July 28, 2020.

