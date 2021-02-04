Kathleen Marie Strong Carpenter
ARLINGTON, FORMERLY MT. ENTERPRISE — Graveside services for Mrs. Kathleen Marie Strong Carpenter, 83, of Arlington, formerly of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 4:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Old Prospect Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mrs. Carpenter passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1937.

