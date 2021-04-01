Katherine Pliler
FLOWER MOUND — Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview, TX. Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel prior to the service.
