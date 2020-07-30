LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Katherine “Kathy” Freeman Lockhart, 64, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rising Star C.O.G.I.C. Gladewater. Interment, Kilgore Memorial Garden. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Rising Star C.O.G.I.C. Social distancing will be enforced and the family is requiring that everyone in attendance wear their mask. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Mrs. Lockhart was born May 30, 1956, in Longview, and died July 23, 2020.
Katherine “Kathy” Freeman Lockhart
