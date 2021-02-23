Katherine Ann Wallace
GOOD SPRINGS — Graveside services for Katherine Ann Wallace, 76, of Good Springs, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Neeley Cemetery. Interment will follow. A register book will be available for friends and family to sign Monday and Tuesday from 8:00am-5:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-1:00pm.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
