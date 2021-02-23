Katherine Ann Wallace
GOOD SPRINGS — Graveside services for Katherine Ann Wallace, 76, of Good Springs, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Neeley Cemetery. Interment will follow. A register book will be available for friends and family to sign Monday and Tuesday from 8:00am-5:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-1:00pm.

