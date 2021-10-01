Karen Mattox
QUITMAN — Karen Mattox, age 77, of Quitman, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Funeral service is scheduled for 3:00 PM Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Graveside service will follow at Quitman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time, starting at 2:00 PM.
