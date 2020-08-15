TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Karen Lee Pontiff, 63, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home . Interment, Holly Springs Cemetery, Martins Mill. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Pontiff was born August 24, 1956, in Ridgecrest, California, and died August 9, 2020.
Karen Lee Pontiff
