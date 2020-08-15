Karen Lee Pontiff
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Karen Lee Pontiff, 63, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home . Interment, Holly Springs Cemetery, Martins Mill. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Pontiff was born August 24, 1956, in Ridgecrest, California, and died August 9, 2020.

