Karen Kimbrell Rosar
TYLER — Karen fought like a warrior for 4 years against Multiple Myeloma but she was no match for Covid. She leaves behind her beloved husband Joe, her daughter Sarah and grandson Track. She also leaves a sister Linda and brother Randy. Karen was preceded in death by her mother and father Evelyn and Leroy Kimbrell.
