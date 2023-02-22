Courtesy Karen Ann Lockhardt Feb 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen Ann Lockhardt COFFEE CITY — A funeral service for Karen Lockhardt, 53, is scheduled for 2p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 2.22.23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “The commandments ... are summed up in this one command: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ Love does no harm to a neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.” (Romans 13:9-10) Newspaper Ads Car Payment Sweepstakes 23 Combo Package 2/22 Funeral Home Unlocking Access WHO WE ARE TMT Dogwood Lake Land Sale Bulletin Trending Topics 4A Playoffs:Jacksonville pulls away from Kilgore following delay 5A Bi-District: Clutch fourth quarter lifts Lions by Kingwood Park Mrs. Lee's Daffodil Garden in Gladewater a magical transformation Shining Bright: Fellowship of Christian Athletes announce All-Stars for June games Building permits: Feb. 9-16, 2023