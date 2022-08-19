Courtesy Kalayah Avyanna Canida Aug 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kalayah Avyanna CanidaBEAUMONT, TX — Graveside services for Kalayah Canida will be held on 8/20/2022 at Jordan Valley Cemetery. Kalayah was born 3/23/2022 and died 8/13/2022 in Beaumont, TX. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beaumont Graveside Service Jordan Valley Tx Cemetery Kalayah Avyanna Canida Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.19.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.” (Philippians 1:21) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT M.Parga Tree Service 4 Gets You MORE Access for All Bulletin Trending Topics DPS: One teen dead, another injured in Smith County head-on collision Howdy & Whoop: Tyler's Nathan Drain embodies traditions as an A&M Yell Leader New Kissam Intermediate principal aims to impact Chapel Hill through unity, diversity Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 16 – Aug. 18