Jyme Lee Tyson
GRAND SALINE — Services for Jyme Lee Tyson, 73, of Ft. Worth, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Tyson passed away January 24, 2021. She was born January 9, 1948. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
US states ease virus restrictions even as variants take hold
-
Tyler man sentenced to 10 years for having 3,500 images of child porn
-
NET Health to give second dose of COVID-19 vaccines at Harvey Convention Center
-
COVID-19 sites expanding in Texas, TDEM publishes maps for available services
-
Tyler woman indicted by grand jury for leaving child in closet