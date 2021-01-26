Jyme Lee Tyson
GRAND SALINE — Services for Jyme Lee Tyson, 73, of Ft. Worth, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mrs. Tyson passed away January 24, 2021. She was born January 9, 1948. Visitation will be 1 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.

