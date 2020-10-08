VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Juvencio Cordova-Galindo, 69, of Van, 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Cordova-Galindo was born November 21, 1950, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.
Juvencio Cordova-Galindo
VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Juvencio Cordova-Galindo, 69, of Van, 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Cordova-Galindo was born November 21, 1950, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.
VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Juvencio Cordova-Galindo, 69, of Van, 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Cordova-Galindo was born November 21, 1950, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler ISD Athletics cancels Tyler High School vs. Nacogdoches football games
-
Smith County reports 108 new COVID-19 cases
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway teen
-
$1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
-
Police: Tyler man arrested after assaulting wife, holding children during standoff at his business