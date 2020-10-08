Juvencio Cordova-Galindo
 VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Juvencio Cordova-Galindo, 69, of Van, 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mr. Cordova-Galindo was born November 21, 1950, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you