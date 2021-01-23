Justin Pegues
JACKSONVILLE — Justin Pegues, left this earthly life on January 14, 2021. He was born April 19, 1994 in Jasper, Texas. A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Justin will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
