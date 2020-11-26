TYLER — No services have been scheduled for June Washington, 68. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Washington was born August 14, 1952, and died November 25, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys to break ground on new facility following fire, explosion
-
Thanksgiving on the Street meets under Gentry Bridge
-
Tyler Legacy runs past North Mesquite, 66-0
-
Chick-fil-A presents $10,500 check to East Texas Food Bank
-
Smith County adds 121 COVID-19 cases, Tyler hospitalizations rise