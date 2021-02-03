Julie Sue Davis
TYLER — A memorial service will be held for Julie Sue Davis, 64, of Tyler on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2PM at Highland Presbyterian Church in Tyler. Julie was born November 17, 1956 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and passed away on January 31, 2021.
