Julie K. Nichols
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Julie K. Nichols, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Tyler. Interment, Private family at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation/Reception following service Thursday, September 10, 2020, Pirtle Hall. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Nichols died September 5, 2020.

