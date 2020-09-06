TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Julie K. Nichols, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Tyler. Interment, Private family at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation/Reception following service Thursday, September 10, 2020, Pirtle Hall. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Nichols died September 5, 2020.
Julie K. Nichols
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Julie K. Nichols, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Tyler. Interment, Private family at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation/Reception following service Thursday, September 10, 2020, Pirtle Hall. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Nichols died September 5, 2020.
TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Julie K. Nichols, of Tyler, 3 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Tyler. Interment, Private family at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation/Reception following service Thursday, September 10, 2020, Pirtle Hall. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Nichols died September 5, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Small town Athens local makes it big in show biz, soon to act in a Western set in Corsicana
-
Trump flotilla on Lake Palestine draws hundreds on water and land
-
4 people arrested in connection with disappearance of Jacksonville teen
-
Sweetwater cancels football game with Brownsboro
-
Mineola paramedic has been hospitalized 36 days with COVID-19