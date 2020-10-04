Julie Anna Benson
 TYLER — Chapel services are scheduled for Julie Anna Benson, 44, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Benson was born April 6, 1976, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you