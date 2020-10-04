TYLER — Chapel services are scheduled for Julie Anna Benson, 44, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Benson was born April 6, 1976, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
Julie Anna Benson
TYLER — Chapel services are scheduled for Julie Anna Benson, 44, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Benson was born April 6, 1976, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
TYLER — Chapel services are scheduled for Julie Anna Benson, 44, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lindale City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Benson was born April 6, 1976, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Former Whitehouse mayor Dale Moran passes away
-
Some community members worried about voter suppression during 2020 elections
-
Gohmert tells Trump, first lady he's sorry they have "the Chinese virus," wishes their recovery
-
Coker Enterprises owner, employees work to salvage items after fire burns down office building
-
Mrs. Theresa Louise Jones Johnson