Judy Carlene England
 NEW HARMONY — Funeral services are scheduled for Judy Carlene England, 77, of New Harmony, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at New Harmony Baptist Church. Interment, New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. England was born September 8, 1942, in West Point, Mississippi, and died August 25, 2020.

