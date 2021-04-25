Judith Williamson Burleyson
TYLER — Services for Judith Williamson Burleyson, 78, of Tyler are pending with Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Burleyson was born January 12, 1943 and passed away April 23, 2021.
