Judith Elizabeth Gottesman
TYLER - Graveside service for Judith Elizabeth Gottesman, 60, of Murchison will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rabbi Katz officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Gottesman passed away January 5, 2021 in Tyler. She was born January 10, 1960 in Illinois.
