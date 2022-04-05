Judge Lawler
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Judge Lawler, 35, of Kilgore will be held on April 7, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the cemetery. Judge was born July 7, 1987 in Kilgore and died March 29, 2022 in Kilgore. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
 
 

