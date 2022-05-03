Juanita Eleanor Dyer
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Juanita Eleanor Dyer, 101, of Henderson, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Mrs. Dyer passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Henderson.
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Juanita Eleanor Dyer, 101, of Henderson, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Cemetery. Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Mrs. Dyer passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Henderson.