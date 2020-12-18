MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Juan Sebastian Escobar, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, 4:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Baptist Church . Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Baptist Church. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Escobar was born February 28, 1963, in Cuidad Del Maiz, and died December 15, 2020.
Juan Sebastian Escobar
