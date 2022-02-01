Juan Peña
TATUM — A visitation for Mr. Juan Pedro “Papi” Peña, 78, of Tatum, will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Mr. Peña passed away January 30, 2022. He was born June 29, 1943.
 
 

