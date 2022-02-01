Courtesy Juan Peña Feb 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juan PeñaTATUM — A visitation for Mr. Juan Pedro “Papi” Peña, 78, of Tatum, will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel. Mr. Peña passed away January 30, 2022. He was born June 29, 1943. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Juan Pedro Pena Crawford-a. Crim Visitation Pass Away Chapel Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 2.1.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “You, Lord, are forgiving and good, abounding in love to all who call to you.” (Psalm 86:5) Newspaper Ads Altice 62857-746703 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Officials find vehicle connected to two men found dead on side of road in Cherokee County Two of Texas' Top 10 Most Wanted offenders captured Officials prepare for freezing rain, possible snow ahead of sub-freezing temps Officials: Two found dead on side of highway in Cherokee County Mr. Jim and Mrs. Helen Boyd