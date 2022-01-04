Courtesy Juan Chaparro Cuevas Jan 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juan Chaparro CuevasTYLER — Memorial services for Juan Chaparro Cuevas, 43 of Tyler are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in the Chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Juan Passed away on December 31, 2021. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tyler Juan Chaparro Cuevas Memorial Service Funeral Home Lloyd James Juan Passed Chapel Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.2.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” Newspaper Ads Altice 62568-742142 TMT BlockBuster Package Bulletin Trending Topics COVID data: 'Substantial' transmission rates reached in multiple East Texas counties Tyler Thrift to give away all inventory in honor of anniversary, to benefit community DPS: Man killed in wrong-way, head-on crash with tractor-trailer on I-20 near Lindale Junior League of Tyler set to host empowerment event for middle school girls Lindale rallies past Canton