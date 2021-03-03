Juan “Carlos” Salas
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Juan Salas, 31, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Salas passed away February 26, 2021. He was born October 12, 1989.

Recommended For You