Joyce “Sissy” Gray
JACKSONVILLE - Joyce Gray, 80, entered eternal life on January 10, 2021. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Rev. David Jimerson will officiate. Sissy will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery, New Summerfield.

