Joyce “Sissy” Gray
JACKSONVILLE - Joyce Gray, 80, entered eternal life on January 10, 2021. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel, Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Rev. David Jimerson will officiate. Sissy will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery, New Summerfield.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.