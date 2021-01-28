Joyce Raye Symes
TYLER — Services for Joyce Raye Singleton Symes, 78, of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Canal officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is schedule for 30 minutes prior to service. Mrs. Symes was born October 14, 1943 and passed away on January 24, 2021.

