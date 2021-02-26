Joyce Mccleveland
BIG SANDY, TX — A graveside service for Joyce Mccleveland of Big Sandy will be held 12:noon Saturday at Elam Spring Cemetery Big Sandy, TX.
Public viewing will take place on Friday February 26, 2021 at Wilson Royalty from 5:pm til 7:pm
Service is by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater.

