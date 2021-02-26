Joyce Mccleveland

Public viewing will take place on Friday February 26, 2021 at Wilson Royalty from 5:pm til 7:pm
Service is by Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder this morning, then cloudy skies this afternoon. Storms may produce some hail. High 62F. ENE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 3:31 am
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.