ROWLETT — Joyce “Maurine” Pettigrew, 70. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Edgewood. Mrs. Pettigrew was born February 10, 1950, in Fruitvale, and died December 27, 2020.
Joyce “Maurine” Pettigrew
